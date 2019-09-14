Boyle County deputies arrest two in reckless driving incident

A man and a woman face several charges after being spotted driving recklessly in Boyle County.

Deputies say the pursuit started when they saw two vehicles driving recklessly on Lebanon Road, before turning onto Johnson Branch Road.

After attempting a traffic stop, one vehicle turned left onto Forkland Road, towards Junction City, before heading east onto West Knob Lick Road. Danville Police deployed ‘stop sticks’ which disabled the front two tires. After a brief scuffle, the driver – identified as 46-year-old Tammy Shewmaker – was taken into custody.

The second car traveled west on Forkland Road, but pulled into a nearby parking lot. Deputies there took 44-year-old Bryan Sheron into custody.

Shewmaker was charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, along with several moving violations.

Sheron was charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, and resisting arrest.

Both were taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

A mugshot for Bryan Sheron was not immediately available at the time of publication.

