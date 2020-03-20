Boyle County doctor offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing

As more people contract COVID-19, more testing centers are opening up.

Outside of Integrity Extended Healthcare in Danville, there’s a drive-thru set up where patients can get tested for the virus.

Since testing is so limited only patients who show certain symptoms are able to come through.

“Fever, cough, muscle aches, shortness of breath,” explains Dr. Pallaki Ravi, CEO at Integrity Extended Health Care.

Dr. Ravi and his wife, who’s also a physician, screen anywhere from 40 to 60 patient calls a day. Of those, about 20 percent are asked to come in for testing. When patients pull up they’re greeted by a nurse dressed in protective gear.

“Bringing in a patient who is an active viral carrier and is able to transmit the virus to other patients in your clinic and to or staff, is more harmful,” says Dr. Ravi. “So I think patients in their vehicle in a semi-isolated environment is a good way, if not the best way, to collect nasal specimens.”

After a nurse collects the nasal specimen, Dr. Ravi says the patient is free to go home. Staff will follow up with patients after receiving the results within 24 to 72 hours. On Thursday, the office detected its first positive case of COVID-19. Ravi says the patient is doing well and recovering.

Even if you are not tested for Covid-19, Dr. Ravi recommends that if you are showing any symptoms of illness to please stay home.

Integrity Extended Healthcare is taking calls from people who believe they may have symptoms of COVID-19. To learn more, call (606) 303-4389.