Boyle County man arrested day after escaping police pursuit

Police arrested a man Thursday they say was involved in a police pursuit the day before.

According to a Facebook post from the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Danville Police Department were involved in a pursuit Wednesday. The suspect, 32-year-old Kyle Johnson, reportedly led officers on a chase for several miles, nearly hitting one officer before crashing his vehicle while trying to cross the railroad tracks at West Walnut Street.

Police say Johnson then ran off on foot through the Centre College Campus where police lost track of him. Officers filed arrest warrants on Johnson following the incident.

On Thursday, deputies were able to track Johnson down to an apartment at the McDowell Manor Apartment on Fourth Street in Danville. Investigators say they found him hiding in a closet. Deputies say Johnson attempted to resist arrest and had to be tased before being taken into custody.

Johnson is now in the Boyle County Detention Center facing multiple charges, including wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, and resisting arrest.

