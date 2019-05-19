Boyle County man shot and later arrested after making threats against family

Danville Police say a Boyle County stepfather defended himself, firing a gun at his stepson after receiving threats against himself and his family.

Police say they were called to a home on Cloverdale Drive around 10 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they say they found 40-year-old Michael Hicks in the home suffering from two gunshot wounds – one to the right arm, and another grazing wound to his left ear.

Hicks was taken to the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center for treatment. Meanwhile, investigators learned Hicks had gotten into an argument with his stepfather, 59-year-old Anthony Cox. According to police, Hicks had made several threats against Cox and members of Cox’s family.

When Hicks approached Cox’s family, Cox reportedly fired 3 shots, hitting Hicks twice.

When Hicks was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with menacing and terroristic threatening. He was taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

A mugshot for Hicks was not immediately available at the time of publication

