Boyle County officials being proactive with COVID-19 response plans

COVID-19's spread is causing governments at every level to act.

In Boyle County, officials are trying to be proactive.

County officials spoke directly to their citizens Tuesday morning to deliver confidence. Officials outlined a plan as to what will happen if the COVID-19 makes its way into the county.

"You know when we turn the television on locally our citizens see the governor giving his very pertinent information, we see the President of the United States talking about all the things that the federal government does but so many of our citizens want to know how this pertains to Boyle County," said Mike Wilder, Boyle County Emergency Management Director.

Officials tell us there haven't been in any cases so far in Boyle County and they hope being prepared for the worst will help that.

"We will follow our disaster plan to the tee," Wilder said. "We have an emergency operations center that we can activate on a moment's notice. We have meetings every day. We have conference calls every day with the city and the county government. Our EMS people are on board, fire services is onboard, the hospital is on board, we communicate every day."

In addition to having that plan, officials tell us they'll continue to follow all of the guidelines coming out of the governor's office.