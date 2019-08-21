Boyle County Schools adds enhanced security measures for new academic year

Boyle County Schools is starting a new safety plan that takes into account recommendations from teachers, students and community members.

The plan adds a K-9 unit to the school resource team. The trained German Shepherd frequently visits the school and has become close to many of the students.

The plan also ensures more secure entrances at the schools. Visitors are required to give their name and have to show identification once entering the building.

The schools in this district also have periodic lockdown drills, and some of the drills are practiced during the busiest times of the school day.

“We even did one at the high school at the beginning of the school day," Boyle County Assistant Superintendent Chris Holderman said. "Most people know it is very hectic anyway.”

As part of the mental health component, officials say they want all students to feel supported and connected.