Boyle County woman pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge

Federal prosecutors have announced a Boyle County woman has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Kentucky announced Jacquolyn Walls-Land, 36, of Junction City, pleaded guilty to using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction.

As part of a plea agreement, Walls-Land is accused of taking videos of co-defendant Richard Derringer sexually abusing a victim in March 2018.

Walls-Land will be sentenced Nov. 4, and she faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. She could face a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.