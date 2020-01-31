Braidy Industries CEO resigns before project completed

The CEO of Braidy Industries is stepping down, according to the company.

A release on the company's website said Craig Bouchard will remain on the board of directors.

Braidy Industries is a controversial, $1.7 billion aluminum mill company being built near Ashland, Ky.

In 2017, former Gov. Matt Bevin announced the state was investigating $15 million into the company.

The company also inked a $200 million deal with Rusal. The Russian aluminum company was removed from the U.S. Treasury Department's list of sanctioned companies in 2019.

Braidy Industries would be the first aluminum rolling mill in the U.S. to be built in nearly four decades.

The company has promised the plant would bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

Construction for the mill is still underway.

