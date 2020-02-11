Braidy Industries faces questions from state lawmakers on delayed plant construction

Braidy Industries, a company that is expected to bring thousands of jobs to Northern Kentucky, faced a lot of questions from state lawmakers Tuesday.

Lawmakers became concerned when the company changed its CEO and faced delays to the start of construction and in financing.

[RELATED: Braidy Industries CEO says he isn't resigning]

The interim CEO and other officials told lawmakers that, despite delays and the lack of goals to meet financing, they are still working to make the plant a reality.

Company officials say the Braidy industries plant is expected to bring more than 8,000 jobs to Greenup and Boyd counties and eventually more than 18,000 jobs to the state as a whole.

However, lawmakers questioned them about a lack of power to the construction site and how if goals for a billion dollars in financing will be met by the end of this year.

There have also been some questions about the recent changes in leadership.

The interim CEO told the Senate committee that was done because they wanted more progress faster.

Former governor Matt Bevin persuaded lawmakers to approve a $15 million dollar investment for Braidy to build the $1.7 billion aluminum plant.