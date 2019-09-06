Brantley Gilbert announces 3 Kentucky tour stops in 2020

Country music superstar Brantley Gilbert will be making several Kentucky appearances in 2020 as a part of a new tour.

Gilbert will be performing three times in Kentucky for the "Fire't Up Tour."

He will be performing in Highland Heights at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the BB&T Arena. His other dates are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.

Dylan Scott and Brandlon Lay are also featured

You can view a list of tour dates and find links to purchase tickets here.