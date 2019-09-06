Brantley Gilbert announces 3 Kentucky tour stops in 2020

Brantley Gilbert (Photo Courtesy: BB&T Arena)
By  | 
Posted:

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music superstar Brantley Gilbert will be making several Kentucky appearances in 2020 as a part of a new tour.

Gilbert will be performing three times in Kentucky for the "Fire't Up Tour."

He will be performing in Highland Heights at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the BB&T Arena. His other dates are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.

Dylan Scott and Brandlon Lay are also featured

You can view a list of tour dates and find links to purchase tickets here.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus