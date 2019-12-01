“Breakfast with Santa” raises money for child with Cancer

Central Kentucky families gathered for an all-you-can-eat breakfast Sunday morning at the Campbell House to help raise money for a child fighting Leukemia.

Long-time Santa Bill Bryant and his wife Dawn Bryant have spent the past nearly ten years hosting a “Breakfast with Santa” event to help children diagnosed with various illnesses.

“Every year we pick a children’s charity or a child that has Cancer to be our recipient, and this year it’s Molly Reynolds,” said Dawn Bryant.

WKYT introduced you to Molly Reynolds in October. She’s a 6-year-old girl with Leukemia.

“I happened to be walking throughout the living room in our home and I saw your story about Molly on your news report and just something about her struck a chord with me,” stated Bryant. “And she’s a twin and I have twins and so there was just this connection.”

Not knowing where they would be able to hold their breakfast, Bill and Dawn reached out to workers at the Campbell House to ask if they would be willing to help out.

The Campbell House not only helped the couple pull the event together in three weeks but supplied an all-you-can-eat buffet for families who bought tickets to the event.

Families were able to dine, participate in arts and crafts, watch Christmas spirited movies and take photos with Santa himself.

A majority of the proceeds from the event go to Reynolds and her family to help them get through the holiday season and the next several years of Chemo treatments.

“Her family is going to be experiencing thousands and thousands of dollars’ worth of medical treatments and we just want this event to raise event just a small portion either to go toward medical treatments or household finances, to help with Christmas, just to help with anything they may need,” Bryant said.

Reynolds could not be at the event because of health reasons. Her family members stopped by to thanks participating families while taking turns being with Molly at the hospital.

