Monument honoring Lexington women to be displayed downtown

A committee is celebrating Women's Equality Day by revealing the new home for a monument honoring women in Lexington.

Breaking the Bronze Ceiling announced the location their new monument will be downtown at the Webb Companies' Lexington Financial Center Plaza. (WKYT)

Councilmember and Breaking the Bronze Ceiling chair Jennifer Mossotti says the group received more than 120 artistic renderings for the new monument. They now have four finalists. The artists will present preliminary models in September, and the committee will select one.

"Women have contributed in many ways for a long time and of course had to fight for the right to vote. A lot of them have been working very diligently and made great contributions to a lot of things. Not that we have to have recognition, that's not the point, but the point is we want to be examples for younger women," said former Kentucky Governor Martha Layne Collins.

Breaking the Bronze Ceiling is trying to raise $500,000 for the project. They are fundraising and are almost halfway to that goal.

The group's overall goal is to have the new monument in place by this time next year, the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.