Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble now accused of using county funds for diesel

Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he committed crimes while in his official capacity.

Jeff Noble (Three Forks Regional Jail)

The Breathitt County Sheriff's Office charged Noble with 16 counts of official misconduct along with felony charges of abuse of public trust and theft.

Noble is accused of using county funds to fuel his vehicle totaling nearly $1,000.

The Judge-Executive is also accused of using more than $700 in public funds to purchase lumber for personal use.