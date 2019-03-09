Breckinridge County sheriff arrested on DUI charge

The Breckinridge County sheriff has been charged with DUI, following an injury crash Friday night.

Kentucky State Police say they were called to the crash on South Highway 259. According to an arrest citation, police say when they arrived at the scene, Sheriff Todd Pate was seen hiding beer bottles in a nearby wooded area.

WAVE 3 News reports Pate was driving his personal truck, when police say he hit a car and a utility pole, before the truck came to a stop in a fence.

According to the arrest citation, police say Pate had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol at the scene of the crash. They say a breathalyzer test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .159, nearly twice the legal limit in Kentucky.

Pate was arrested, and taken to the Hardin County Detention Center. Police say the driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

WAVE 3 News reports Pate pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in 2015.

