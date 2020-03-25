Brenda Cowan Elem. distributes Chromebooks for remote learning

More and more people are adjusting to a new normal as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

That means changes for parents, workers, students, and teachers, including those at Brenda Cowan Elementary School where they’ve had to revamp the entire classroom setting to teach kids outside of the classroom.

That instruction now comes on Google Chromebooks supplied by the school to the students so they can interact with their teachers.

"We want to make sure that our kids have access to engaging activities and instructions during this time while they're out," says Principal Josh Williams. "Our teachers, they've done a tremendous job of using our online platform, we're using Google classroom, to really have engaging lessons for our kids to ensure that instruction goes on even outside of the classroom."

Principal Williams says the school will distribute over 160 Google Chromebooks to families who need them. They do have to be returned when kids return to school, but Williams says this was the best way to make sure the students stay engaged and continue to learn.

"We wanted to make sure that we eliminated that barrier and we wanted to make sure we were able to provide it for the families," says Principal Williams.

Principal Williams says he and his staff are prepared and dedicated to teaching their kids no matter how long this virus persists.

