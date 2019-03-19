Brianna Watson pleads guilty to reckless homicide in cousin's death in crash

An Anderson County teen has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in a crash that killed her cousin in 2017.

Brianna Watson, who was 17 at the time of the crash that killed Sydney Peffer, is being recommended for a five-year sentence. Her formal sentencing will take place May 21. She was originally charged with manslaughter.

The crash happened on Alton Station Road. Police said Watson was driving when her car missed a turn, causing it to flip. Peffer was ejected from the vehicle and would later die at Frankfort Regional Hospital.

Troopers and prosecutors didn't say whether Watson was impaired while driving that night. Peffer's family has used the crash to raise awareness to prevent drinking and driving.