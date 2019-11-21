Bribery case against Franklin County Superintendent dismissed

A technicality in the classification of a charge against the Franklin County Schools superintendent has resulted in the case being dismissed.

Mark Kopp was charged back in September after police say he tried to bribe a sheriff’s deputy to cover up a sex abuse case involving a former teacher.

On Kopp’s indictment, the bribery charge was classified as a misdemeanor, but the charge is actually a felony.

That technicality led to the case against Kopp being dismissed.

According to the State Journal, Kopp’s case was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could still be renewed and go before a judge.

