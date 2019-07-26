Bride-to-be left seeking alternatives after Louisville wedding venue closes

Several brides and grooms in the Bluegrass are now forced to make major changes to their special days. Noah's Event Venue in Louisville announced that it will be closing its doors on August 12.

Kaylin Walker and her fiancé, Cameron Montgomery, are returning to the drawing board, after their chosen wedding venue announced it would close Aug. 12. (Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell)

Kaylin Walker and her fiancé, Cameron Montgomery, are back to square one, looking for a new place for their special day.

"Now you have to reset your mindset which is a little harder because once you find a venue, you kind of start picturing yourself walking down the aisle, you picture everything that's going on. And now, that's not the picture you're going to have."

Today, their situation took a turn for the worse. Walker says the company told her she would only get $2,600 back, after paying $4,200.

"It’s not even a real refund. They called it a refund, but it's actually only partial."

Walker says some venues in Louisville are offering discounts for affected couples, but here in Lexington, options are slim.

Now, as the story spreads across the Commonwealth, others are stepping up, like Queenslake Farm in Georgetown.

"When we heard about this particular story, knowing that there were so many brides that were affected, we thought, 'Man, our calendar is wide open. This is a perfect opportunity to open up our property to these brides and help them in any way they can."

After seeing brides lose thousands of dollars, owners John and Claire Chmela say money isn't an issue.

"Depending on each situation, we're definitely going to do something to make sure that they walk away feeling like they didn't get stiffed on their wedding day."

As for this bride and groom, they're for thankful for the help and focused on becoming Mr. and Mrs. Montgomery.

"It happened, so we can't change the past. We can only focus on what we're doing now," says Kaylin.