Bring on the bricks: LEGO Convention coming to Lexington

Lexington’s first-ever LEGO convention will run from July 27-28 at the Lexington Convention Center.

The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will feature a building zone with thousands of bricks for participants to construct LEGO structures, a Star Wars Zone to build spaceships and franchise-themed tableau, and a Big Brick Building, offering younger visitors a chance to build with larger LEGO Duplo bricks.

The convention will also feature a visit from professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes, who will be bringing a 30-piece installment from San Diego, California. Additionally, Chicago-based LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will be bringing over 50 massive LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world. Both artists have had exhibitions around the world: London, Chicago, Dallas, Copenhagen, and New York.

Tickets ($15) are available for either Saturday, July 27 or Sunday, July 28. Tickets for the event typically sell out, so early booking is advised at

www.brickuniverse.com/lexington