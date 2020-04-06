British cancelled, Masters to November in major rescheduling

Golf will only have three major championships at the most this year. The R&A announced it is canceling the British Open in July because of the spread of COVID-19.

It is pushing the British Open back one year and staying at Royal St. George's. The Masters is moving to Nov. 12-15, just two weeks before Thanksgiving. The PGA Championship returns to August, while the U.S. Open plans to stay at Winged Foot and play on Sept. 17-20 for now.

That depends on whether health officials say it's safe to resume given the new coronavirus. The Tour Championship would end on Labor Day.