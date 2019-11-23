Broadway Live kicks off season with 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical'

Broadway Live at the Lexington Opera House kicks off their 2019-2020 season this weekend with their production of ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.’

Tickets are still available to performances on Saturday and Sunday. (Photo: Lexington Opera House)

The show tracks King’s rise to stardom, featuring several of the hit songs that catapulted her into the spotlight as one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Fans will hear songs like “One Fine Day,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” during the award-winning show.

Performances began Friday and will continue through the weekend. Tickets are still available for Saturday’s shows (happening at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.,) as well as Sunday’s performances (happening at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.)

Those interested in attending can call the Lexington Center Ticket office at (859) 233-3535, or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com.

