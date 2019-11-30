Brodhead Fire Dept. battles flash flooding in front of station while responding to calls for service

Floodwaters in Rockcastle County receded nearly as fast as they rose, but not without causing some headaches in the area first.

"There was water standing all in my front yard,” WKYT Weather Watcher Jordan Smith said. “That hasn't happened since I've been living there."

Some issues were unexpected, but some, like Main Street in Brodhead, are prone to those kinds of problems.

Flash flooding in front of the Brodhead Fire Department is something they're used to. It wasn't necessary Saturday, but sometimes they'll move equipment outside of the station to make sure the water doesn't interfere with response times.

"The three trucks that are here in the front were already out and had the street blocked,” Emergency Management Director Bryan Bussell said. “It would have to get really bad to get into the back where all the other equipment is."

Fortunately, that wasn't the case when they had to respond to a water rescue call Saturday night.

Two people were pulled from a truck that was almost fully submerged in water on Goldfinch Lane.

They are expected to be okay, but it's just another reminder for drivers to turn around, don't drown.

Brodhead city officials have applied for a FEMA grant to help alleviate the flooding on Main Street and Silver Street, but they won't know until January if they have been approved.