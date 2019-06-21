Brookelyn Farthing: 6 years since Berea woman's disappearance

It has been six years since Brookelyn Farthing of Berea went missing, and there is still no sign of the Madison County woman.

Saturday marks the six-year anniversary of the disappearance of 18-year-old Brookelyn Farthing, who was last seen at a home in Berea in 2013. Despite the years since the disappearance investigators say all they need to find Farthing is one solid tip.

"A lot of times people think that this is a cold case. And it’s not. We are still actively working on it every week if not just about every day," said Kentucky State Trooper Robert Purdy.

In 2013 Farthing was seen at a home on Dillon Court in Berea. Police investigated a fire at that home and found some of Farthing's belongings. Since then the family has been doing everything they can to find her, including offering a $14,000 reward.

"Still looking for that one piece. Still looking for that one call. Somebody knows what happened to Brookelyn Farthing the night of her disappearance and we are waiting for that person to call and let us know what happened," said Purdy.

Police say they are still looking at every detail from every angle.