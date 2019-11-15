Browns star Garrett facing NFL discipline after outburst

Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett could be facing an unprecedented suspension from the NFL for his violent outburst in the final seconds of a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and clubbed him on the head during near the end of Cleveland’s 21-7 win Thursday night.

Garrett’s shocking actions on national TV will come with a price. It’s possible the league could come down hard on the former No. 1 overall pick, who made strides in cleaning up his game after picking up some personal fouls earlier this season.

Following the game, Garrett was contrite, but the damage was already done.

It’s now out of his hands, and it’s possible the league could end Garrett’s season by docking him the final six games.