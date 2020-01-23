Bryan Station grad killed in LaRue County crash

A Lexington teenager killed in a crash in LaRue County is being remembered at Lindsey Wilson College.

D'Jharriah 'DJ' Davis, 18, was killed in a head-on collision on Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of DJ’s death,” said LWC President William T. Luckey Jr. “I ask that you, please join me in extending our most sincere thoughts and prayers for DJ’s family, friends, and teachers touched by this heartbreaking loss.”

Davis was a psychophysiology freshman and a member of the women's track and field team at Lindsey Wilson.

“DJ was a strong, dedicated and driven individual,” said Nick Wilson, the track and field programs director and cross country head coach. “Rare qualities that we search for in our recruiting process. Our staff knew without a doubt that DJ had tremendous potential as a student-athlete, and we had only just begun to see her full talent."

Davis was a graduate of Bryan Station High School.

A celebration of life for Davis will be held at House of God at 866 Georgetown Street in Lexington, Ky., on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Davis' mother is asking all track and field athletes in the Lexington area and surrounding counties to attend her funeral in their school's warmup suits or athletic gear.

Her mother is asking for Bryan Station alum from 2015 to present to wear Defender gear for the service.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon with the funeral following.

Davis will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Ky.

