Buck battle caught on camera in Colorado Springs

During the summer, bucks tend to roam in small groups or on their own in peace. But by late October, it is every man for himself as the rut begins!

Kimberly G. captured the moment two sets of bucks were fighting each other in Colorado Springs in December of 2019.

Kimberly in Colorado Springs captured an amazing moment on video in early December. The video starts with a pair of bucks going antlers to antlers in a fight. A third buck appears to be egging the duo on with a doe running away in the foreground. As Kimberly pans to the right, a second set of deer begins to fight!

The buck battle royale took place on the northwest side of the city.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, bucks compete for the attention of does, and occasionally spar in combat to determine dominance. The breeding season ends by late January, when migrating mule deer herds reach their winter range.

During the rut these wild animals can become dangerously aggressive. Wildlife officials say bucks and bulls may attack without provocation, so give them plenty of space!