Bucknell grad transfer Nate Sestina announces he's going to Kentucky

One of the top grad transfers in the country has announced he is going to Kentucky to finish his college career.

Bucknell's Nate Sestina announced on Twitter Wednesday he is transferring to Kentucky.

"I'm humbled to get started with @KentuckyMBB! Need to thank God, my family, my coaches, teammates and @UKCoachCalipari #BBN."

The 6-foot-9 forward and center was second-team All-Patriot League and was second on the team in scoring with 15.8 points per game. He led the team in rebounding with 8.5 per game.

Sestina's minutes and productivity increased compared to the previous season after being named a starter for all 31 games for Bucknell in the 2018-19 season. Bucknell finished with a 21-12 record but lost to Colgate in the Patriot League Championship.