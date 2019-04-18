Bucknell grad transfer Nate Sestina officially joins Kentucky roster

One of the top grad transfers in the country is officially a member of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Nate Sestina will be available to play for Kentucky next season after signing with the university Thursday.

“It’s been an amazing ride from Emporium (Pennsylvania) to Bucknell and everywhere in between, and it’s surreal to think my college basketball career isn’t over yet,” Sestina said. “I’m humbled to get started with Kentucky. I want to thank God, my family, my coaches, my teammates and John Calipari for this opportunity.”

The 6-foot-9 forward and center was second-team All-Patriot League and was second on the team in scoring with 15.8 points per game. He led the team in rebounding with 8.5 per game.

Sestina's minutes and productivity increased compared to the previous season after being named a starter for all 31 games for Bucknell in the 2018-19 season. Bucknell finished with a 21-12 record but lost to Colgate in the Patriot League Championship.

“I think everyone knows my stance on graduate transfers. We are only going to take someone if it’s going to help both the kid and our program,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “I’m not going to take someone if they’re not going to have an impact. After seeing what Reid’s (Travis) move did for him this past season and how he helped our program, I told our staff if there are other kids in his situation that could benefit, let’s take a look at them.

Sestina is the third Kentucky grad transfer in the Calipari era.