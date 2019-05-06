Bud Light rolls out rainbow-colored bottles for World Pride

Bud Light will roll out its first-ever rainbow bottle later this month to help celebrate World Pride. The limited-edition, aluminum bottles will be available through the end of the June.

In addition to the flag, Anheuser-Busch also swapped out the classic Bud Light creed that normally adorns the top of the logo with “words of inclusivity and support.”

"Bud Light has been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community since the 80s and we are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with GLAAD by collaborating with them on this new commemorative bottle that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and everything GLAAD does to support it," Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light Andy Goeler said.

The company says this is the latest effort in its 20 year partnership with GLAAD. The beer maker says they plan to donate $1 to the organization for every case sold – up to $150,000 – to GLAAD.

"For 20 consecutive years, Bud Light has partnered with GLAAD in its mission to accelerate acceptance of LGBTQ people," said Zeke Stokes, GLAAD Chief Programs Officer. "Bud Light stood with the community at a time when many brands did not, and their continued outspoken support sets the bar for other global brands."

Bud Light will serve the bottles at the organization’s Media Awards this weekend. They will also make an appearance to The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City.

