Pesky bugs are springing up

Spring brings beautiful flowers and plants back out, but it also brings bugs.

"They're definitely waking up, they're hungry, they're looking for food, they're looking for each other," Jonathan Larson, UK Extension Entomologist, said.

It's that time of year again where we start to see a few more creepy crawlies making their way indoors.

"Some of the ones we see in the spring the most are ants. We see a lot of spring time ants that are getting into people's homes. They're usually the odorous house ant or pavement ant," Larson said. "We also see some beetles that are getting active right now, particularly the lady beetles."

And don't forget about those startling, but harmless wolf spiders. But there are ways to keep those insects out.

"The big thing is just looking for holes in caulking, making sure that screens are fitting snugly in windows," Larson said. "All the things we normally do in the fall for pest-proofing can also be done in the spring."

It's also important to keep your home extra clean, and not just because of the coronavirus.

"If they can't find food, if they can't find water, they're going to look around your house and go 'this is the worst restaurant ever' and go somewhere else," Larson said. "Usually they just go back outside and keep foraging."

Sugar, especially, is very attractive to those ants this time of year, and important to keep stored away securely.

