Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age Day is back, but things are different this year

Build-A-Bear Workshop is bringing back its Pay Your Age promotion, but the company is putting in safeguards to prevent having extremely long lines and angry customers.

The promotion, which allows people who are registered for the company's Bonus Club to purchase a bear for the price of the child's age, will return in a new format for 2019.

The company says more than 200,000 Bonus Club members will be able to receive a limited ticket for the discounted stuffed bear by registering online. They will be able to redeem it during two periods in the week of June 24-28.

Fayette Mall in Lexington was one of the places which saw long lines in 2018. The store closed its three hours early, leaving many upset that they waited as long as they did. The company issued $15 vouchers for those who weren't able to take advantage of the deal.

You can sign up and read more about the promotion here.