Bullet falls through roof of Lexington woman's home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a bullet landed in a woman's home on New Year's Day.

Police said they were called to the 300-block of Radcliffe Road around 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said it appeared a bullet fired into the air fell through the roof of the home.

Three women were inside the home at the time. No one was injured.

Police recovered the bullet fragment and booked it into evidence.

The women said they did not hear or see anything unusual prior to the incident.

 
