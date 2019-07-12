Bullet narrowly misses California driver, shearing strands of her hair

A California woman is in shock after surviving a shooting.

A mother was narrowly missed by a bullet during a shooting in California. The bullet came so close to hitting her that it sheared her hair, pinning strands to her headrest. (Source: KSWB/Tribune/handout photo/CNN)

A bullet shattered her car’s windshield, narrowly missing her and her 3-year-old son.

The bullet came so close to hitting her that it sheared her hair, pinning strands to her headrest.

Sam Avila and her son Logan were driving Tuesday evening when bullets went flying from a gunman shooting toward a business.

"That's when I heard, like, pop, pop, pop, and then my windshield exploded," she said.

Avila parked her vehicle and immediately looked down to see if she was hit. She wasn’t.

"My second reaction was to turn my head and check on my son,” she said. “I didn't know what I was going to look back at, because he was sitting directly behind me. He ended up being OK."

Logan was a bit stunned, but he was all right, and concerned about his mother.

"He’s such a champion," Avila said. “He was even telling me, ‘Relax mommy.’"

It’s when she turned back to see her son that Avila took notice of just how close the bullet got to hitting her in the head.

"I noticed hair, like, sticking out of my seat, and I seen the bullet hole," she said.

Then she felt pain in her arm and forehead from the shards of glass that hit her.

Police still don’t know exactly what the gunman’s motive was.

The Sacramento Bee reports police shot and killed the suspect. He was identified as Grayson Schuessler, 26, of Orangevale, Calif.

As for Avila, she’s just grateful, knowing the outcome for her and her son could have been very different.

"I feel like God is what saved me,” she said. “I don't know how it missed [Logan]. But thank God it did."

