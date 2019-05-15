Bullets sent through children’s room in Tuesday shooting at Lexington apartments

A Lexington family has a lot of questions after bullets shattered a window and pierced their home.

Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver

“The house just got sprayed with bullets. Just sprayed,” says Azian Madison, the mother whose apartment was hit multiple times in the shooting, all while her children were at the home.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Abigail Garden Apartments off Camelot Drive. Investigators say they’re searching for three suspects.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found the apartment with a busted door along with several bullet holes in and around the home.

Bullets reportedly traveled through the children’s room, though they were thankfully in their parent’s room. In all, police counted 15 bullets that struck the home.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a car speeding away after hearing the shots. Police say no arrests have been made at this time, but the family living inside the apartment complex aren’t waiting for an arrest - they say they are packing up, and leaving their home behind.

“This was just a serious crime, they had no remorse,” says Madison. “They didn’t care whose house they shot. They didn’t care who they shot, they didn’t care if a child got shot.”

The family says they don’t know why their apartment was hit, but say if the shooter was targeting someone, they had the wrong house.

Lexington police say the shots were fired by multiple shooters, and the only description available is that all of them were wearing hoodies.

