Bullitt Co. mother charged for leaving child in unlocked car in Dec. car theft, kidnapping

Shepherdsville police have charged a mother whose car was stolen while her child was inside back in December.

On the 17th of that month, Kayla Simpers says she entered a UPS store to run an errand and left her daughter in the unlocked vehicle with the engine running.

That’s when police say 22-year-old Joshua Reynolds got in the vehicle and took off, leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when he wrecked the car in Jefferson County on the outer loop of I-64 northbound.

According to WAVE 3 News, Simpers now faces a second-degree wanton endangerment charge for leaving her daughter in an unlocked car with the engine running.

At the time of the incident, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said no charges would be filed against Simpers, saying “I think she received the worst punishment of her life this morning.”

The child was found uninjured in her car seat following the crash. Reynolds was charged with kidnapping, DUI, theft, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police, and reckless driving.

