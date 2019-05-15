Bullitt County wildlife habitat expresses concern over possible natural gas pipeline

People in one Bullitt County community are concerned about a proposed natural gas line.

It would stretch twelve miles through the county, and part of it would go through a section of an arboretum and research forest.

Andrew Berry, Director of Conservation at the Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, says the pipeline could threaten some of the species that call the place home.

“This is really one of the first times in my history here at Bernheim that we’ve actually, instead of just protecting the land, we have to defend it.”

LG&E, which wants to build the pipeline, says it’s still talking with remaining property owners to purchase the remaining land for the project.