In the first game of the Girls' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena, Bullitt East defeated Elizabethtown 66-55.

Leading the way for the Lady Chargers was senior point guard Lexi Taylor with 28 points and 10 rebounds.

Down by six after the first quarter, Bullitt East bounced back with an 18-5 run in the second quarter with nine points from Taylor and led the rest of the way.

Bullitt will face Ryle on Friday at 12 with the winner advancing to the semifinals of the Sweet 16.