Burger bonanza: Lexington Burger Week now underway

Burgers will be king this week in Lexington.

Dozens of restaurants are participating in the annual Lexington Burger Week that's now in its fifth year.

Forty burgers are featured this year, according to the event's website.

They are all available for a special price of $5. That doesn't include sides, tip or tax.

Some of the burgers include the Peaches and CBD Cream burger from Parlay Social, the Midnight Munchies Ice Cream burger from Crank & Boom, and the WTF! (What the Flavors) burger from Columbia Steakhouse.

Participants can also pick up passports with all the burgers inside. Certain numbers of stamps qualify diners for prizes.

The event runs from July 8 through July 14.

