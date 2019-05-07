Burglar steals more than $15,000 in school supplies from eastern Kentucky elementary school

Police are looking for a man they say stole more than $15,000 in electronics and school supplies from a Knott County elementary school.

Photo: WYMT

Sister station WYMT reports that a burglar broke through a back window of Jones Fork Elementary School and was caught on the school’s security cameras during the several hours he spent taking items from the school early Sunday morning. At one point the man even reheated leftover food from a classroom refrigerator.

Teachers say when they arrived to school Monday morning, they immediately knew something was wrong.

“It became very clear whenever we saw that there were items shuffled on the floor, there were things removed off the wall. We knew that something was going on,” said the school’s Principal Jared Huff.

Teachers say the crime is especially upsetting because many of the students they’re teaching desperately need those supplies.

“I thought ‘Oh no what are these kids going to do?’ Because some of my kids listen to their reading stories every week that need the extra special help,” said Judy Hall, a substitute teacher who had several iPads taken from her room.

Because Jones Fork Elementary is smaller school, with only about 150 students Huff said every last item in the school is “detrimental” to the school’s performance.

“The material that he took from us is, it's pretty detrimental to our day-to-day function, so if anybody does have any information I'd love it if they could help us out with identifying this person,” said Huff.

The suspect who appears on the school’s security cameras is described to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with neck tattoos, according to police.

Anyone who may have information related to the crime is asked to contact the Knott County Sheriff’s Department.