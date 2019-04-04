Buried body found in Floyd County

Police say a death investigation is underway in Floyd County.

Kentucky State Police say a body was found buried outside a home. Troopers were there conducting a search warrant around 4 p.m. Thursday. It is in the Wayland area of Floyd County.

Officials have not said if the body is a man or a woman, or if foul play was involved. The identity of the person has not been released. They say it appears the body had been there for some time.

The Floyd County Coroner was called in to investigate. An autopsy is being performed.