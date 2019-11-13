Bus driver helps young kids wandering in 18-degree weather without coats

A bus driver came to the rescue of two children found wandering in the snow and 18-degree cold.

In the video, you can hear a passenger say, "Those kids are out without any clothes on," when they notice the children outside.

Next, Waukesha Metro driver Nicole Chamberlain stops the bus, scoops up the little girl and puts both children on the bus for safety.

"The little girl only had on a T-shirt a diaper and neither one of them had a coat on,” Chamberlain said. “They're headed towards a busy intersection, and I knew there was no school bus stop down there or a school, so I knew right away to pull over and help them."

Cameras were rolling on the bus when Chamberlain called the kids over.

“I called them over and I said, ‘What's going on?’ And they said, ‘We're looking for Grandma,’ and I said, ‘Come with me and I'll put you on the warm bus and I'll help you find Grandma,’ and so they came with me,” Chamberlain said. “I picked them up and put them on my bus and called the police."

She cranked the heat, took off her coat and covered the 2-year-old girl's bare legs.

"They didn't say why they left, but they said they were going to find Grandma,” Chamberlain said.

Within minutes, the grateful grandma arrived at the bus and explained to police that while she was in the basement, the 6-year-old boy went outside and his sister followed.

Chamberlain is just glad her bus route took her by them at the right time.

"If that were to happen to my children, I would hope that there'd be somebody, a decent human being that would stop and help my kids,” she said.

Police said they were not recommending charges in the case.

