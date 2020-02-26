Bus drivers organize donation drive for flood victims

A group of Jessamine County bus drivers are cramming a school bus full of supplies for flooding victims.

They've partnered with the nonprofit, With Love from Harlan, to collect donations for families in the southeastern part of the state. They're asking central Kentucky families to send non-perishable items and cleaning supplies with their children to school or donate in person.

Tolson says Kentucky is a state where people help their neighbor when they need it. She said working with children has made her want to help out the students that are impacted.

"When you see this many people that have been devastated, you know that there's kids in a lot of those homes and you know those kids have lost everything. they haven't only lost their toys, which is very important to them, but they've lost the essentials of life," Tolson said.

The group will be collecting supplies until March 6. Folks can send items with their student to Jessamine County schools, donate money online or bring them in person to the transportation department in Nicholasville.