Bus monitor, 18, accused of sexually abusing Lexington student

A bus monitor is accused of sexually abusing a girl on the school bus he monitored.

Brandon Brown, 18, is charged with sexual abuse.

The incident was alleged to have happened on Nov. 12. Brown was arrested on Jan. 16.

Brown's arrest citation says he was in a position of authority and that he "came into contact with victim as a result of that position."

The citation says Brown and the victim touched each other's private parts "while on the school bus he monitored."

WKYT has reached out to the Fayette County Public Schools for comment.

