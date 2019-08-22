Business in the Red River Gorge hosting Kayaks for K9's this weekend

This weekend you can enjoy the Red River Gorge by kayak and help out man's best friend at the same time.

The second annual Kayak's for K9's event will be held at Red River Adventure.

The couple who runs the business has a special place in their heart for rescue dogs, it's the reason they are married and it's the reason the two are now helping animals in need.

In these dog days of summer, the water can certainly be inviting.

It doesn't matter if you are the two legged kind or furry and four legged, the water is just as refreshing.

Ernie and Danielle Braden run Red River Adventure just outside of Slade, right in the middle of the Red River Gorge.

At their place along the Red River, it's a perfect spot to idle away these last few days of summer.

"We do boat rentals, we do canoe, kayak rentals, we have a campground" said owner Ernie Braden.

Always there to greet guests, Freedom and Remington.

The two dogs are rescue pups living their best life on the water with the Braden's.

Rescue animals have a special place in this couple's heart, their own love story is a dog gone good tale because of these two pups.

"Me and my wife met because of our dogs, I had just got my rescue dogs, had him about two days and went to the pet store to get food and toys and I happen to run into her there," said Ernie Braden.

The rest is history, two dogs, two owners, now one happy family.

It's because of their dogs that this couple is now using their business to give back to shelters in needs.

"Most of the time I tell people, we see a need, we fill a need. We were inspired by our own dogs, so we think if they can change our lives other people should adopt rescues and it change their life," said Danielle Braden.

This weekend Red River Adventure will hold its second annual Kayaks for K9's event to raise awareness and support for area shelters in Wolfe, Menifee and Powell counties.

"Last year we had a great turnout, we had around 200-300 people last year, the animal shelters got some dogs adopted, we raised over 1000 pounds of dog food and a lot of money for them," said Ernie Braden.

The Braden's were blown away by the success and by just how many people wanted to help.

"I think I realized mostly that everybody loves the dogs, a lot of people have a similar story with their rescue how it changed their life. Most importantly a lot of people want to help, but just didn't know how," said Danielle Braden.

Their business might be adventure for man and his best friend, but for a couple who fell in love thanks to furry orphans, it seems giving back may be their real work.

This weekend's event is free, but the Braden's would like for you to go online and register at www.redriveradventure.net

Saturday there will be an "All Pups Pageant" and a "Puppy Paddle" contest as well as live music and food.

