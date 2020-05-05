Business leaders and doctors weigh in: Is Kentucky reopening too soon?

Lexington has had a jump in COVID-19 cases. The health department says there are 20 new cases.

That includes 18 cases in inmates at the Federal Medical Center. It's a federal prison off Leestown Road. There are a total of 53 cases there.

As Kentucky moves toward reopening business leaders and health experts say it's important we take plenty of precautions while doing so.

Even as coronavirus numbers are expected to continue to rise nationwide, states are reopening for business.

Experts say it's important that the public does their part in trying to keep everyone safe.

Next Monday will be the beginning of Kentucky's phased reopening with manufacturing and construction resuming across the state.

The president of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says they've worked with the governor's office to come up with requirements for those industries as work resumes.

"I think most businesses and employees know that the new normal is going to look very different. We’re going to be using masks, we’re going to have temperature checks, and all the things the governor has talked about," said Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Ashli Watts.

Health experts believe the number of cases in America will continue to rise. This is why it's so important the public helps limit the spread of the virus as businesses open up.

"The social distancing, the handwashing, the sterilization, the masks. All those things add just a little bit. With adding a little bit in totality they’re going to make a big difference in terms of that curve," said ER Physician Ryan Stanton.

So far, there hasn't been any strain put on Kentucky's healthcare system and overflow hospitals have gone unused.

"We have to reach that fine balance of opening, and getting people back to work, and getting as close as we can to living a normal life but without putting undue stress on people's health and safety," said Stanton.

Watts says another big issue for businesses to open back up is daycares being closed. She says they've been discussing workplaces providing childcare because that limits the contact for those children to the people in that business.