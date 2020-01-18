Business owner promotes Kentucky Proud products at Kroger

If you stroll down an aisle in Kroger, you might notice a small shelf full of dozens of Kentucky-made products. If you look even closer, you'll see products by Rustic Charm Farm. Business owner Jennifer Hall wants people to know these items are there. That’s why she met with shoppers to bring attention to the local section.

"We're hoping to do this throughout the year and to get our name out there and to let people know that Kentucky Proud products are out there and on the shelves," Hall explains.

Hall is from Jackson, Kentucky. She and her family own and operate Rustic Charm Farm, which sells goat milk products like soaps, lotion, scrubs.

She says the business started when her daughter wanted goats for an FFA project. She later developed eczema, and discovered the benefits of goat milk on skin.

Hall says she wants to help other people with skin problems, and also show the face behind the products.

"Most people are really glad to find out how the product is made and that we're local,” she says proudly. “For a lot of people it matters to them if they buy local. You're helping local people and you know who you're helping versus a big corporation.”

Rustic Charm Farm is just one of the many local products on the shelves. You can find the Kentucky Proud section in almost every Kroger in the state.