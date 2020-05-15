Business owners seeing positive signs for summer at Lake Cumberland

Thursday, Governor Beshear announced more restrictions were being lifted just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The kickoff to summer also means a busier time for marinas on Kentucky's lakes.

In Pulaski County, Lee’s Ford Marina attracts a lot of their business from out of state, and the fact that Kentucky’s travel ban is being lifted just in time for the Memorial Day weekend is certainly good news for all businesses around Lake Cumberland.

But Lee’s Ford Owner JD Hamilton says, with so many people from out of state who own property and boats around Lake Cumberland, they’ve already been seeing a lot of people on the lake. He says with restrictions being lifted that will only increase in the weeks to come.

Next weekend is the official kick-off to summer and Hamilton says boat rentals are already extremely good, and he’s seeing people book from as far away as Michigan, places they have never seen before.

“I mean, we have had to bring in a couple more people to answer phone calls," Hamilton said. "That’s how many phone calls we are getting. It’s like suddenly it has been crazy.”

Hamilton also says his Harbor Restaurant will be open for next weekend, with restaurants allowed to open with restrictions and limited seating. His restaurant also has outdoor seating.

The governor said restaurants can operate with an unlimited number of outdoor seats as long as social distancing rules are followed.

Somerset’s mayor told us two weeks ago he believed that restaurants reopening was an important element to the financial health of the Lake Cumberland region.