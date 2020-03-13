Businesses prepare for less customers due to COVID-19

With calls for self isolation and social distancing, more and more people are choosing to stay home, but business owners are feeling an economic impact.

Georgetown theater takes precautions to keep patrons safe and coming in.

Salsarita's Fresh Mexican Grill in Lexington is just one of many restaurants seeing fewer people in line and sitting down to eat.

Owner Holli Gibson said in the past week, she is losing an estimated $1,000 a day.

Gibson's catering bookings are being canceled left and right and schools are out, with no teachers to feed at her food trucks.

She's encouraging folks to order ahead to minimize time inside, eat outside of normal lunch or dinner hours, or use delivery services.

She said in the midst of everything, it's important for people to support their neighbors.

"This is your community, you don't want to see businesses go out of business, and then you won't have all of those choices," she said.

With major sporting events being cancelled, the manager of the Theatres of Georgetown hopes to see a pickup in business, but not without some changes put into place first.

"If you are uncomfortable with the seating maybe someone beside you starts coughing, maybe you yourself starts coughing and you feel uncomfortable, bring your ticket stub back up to us within the first 20 minutes of your movie and we will refund that ticket," said general manager Dana Jones.

Jones has her team sanitizing overtime and taking social distancing inside the cinema.

'We are also limiting the number of tickets we are selling to the theater to allow more distance between patrons if they choose to have it," she said.

Although Hollywood has delayed the release of some motion pictures, she wants folks to know they can still be safe and spread out, watching a movie that will take them out of reality.