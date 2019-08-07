Businessman paying for Garrard County children's youth football registration fees

Donnelly Barnes heads the little league football program in Garrard County, and he said it is becoming more challenging to get children to play the sport.

90 children signed up in 2018, but when the 2019 deadline came around, only six had signed up.

"I was starting to get worried," Barnes said. "We all were."

A former teammate of his, Lancaster businessman Chris "Roo" Elleman, stepped up to help increase participation. His company, Elleman Contracting, is covering the $65 registration fee for each child who signs up to play.

When the offer became available, the number of participants tripled in a span of hours.

Ellerman said he was more than happy to give back to the community he calls home.

"Everybody was open arms. They trusted me. They took me in, and they blessed me. So I figured, this little bit I could give back to the community," Ellerman said.

Tomorrow is the deadline for sign-ups, and organizers hope to have up to 75 players, which would be enough for three teams.