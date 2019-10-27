Busy Lexington road reopens after deadly crash

Officials say one person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash at the intersection of Montclair Road and Tates Creek Road in Lexington.

Police say two other people have moderate injuries.

The crash happened around 3:30 Sunday morning. Tates Creek was shut down for several hours, and reopened around 7 a.m.

Officials have not released the cause of the crash or the name of the victim.

WKYT has reached out to the coroner's office for more information.